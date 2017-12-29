Head-To-Head Comparison: Independent Bank (INDB) & Its Rivals

Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) is one of 200 public companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Independent Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $329.07 million $76.64 million 23.61 Independent Bank Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 21.57

Independent Bank’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 23.48% 9.76% 1.11% Independent Bank Competitors 20.37% 8.66% 0.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Independent Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25 Independent Bank Competitors 405 2989 2395 70 2.36

Independent Bank currently has a consensus target price of $70.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Independent Bank’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Independent Bank pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Independent Bank rivals beat Independent Bank on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management. As of December 31, 2016, the bank had operated 80 full service and three limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, five investment management offices and one mortgage lending center, all of which located in Eastern Massachusetts. The Bank classifies loans as commercial loans, consumer real estate loans, or other consumer loans. Commercial loans consist of commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and small business loans. The Bank offers a range of demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

