Head-To-Head Analysis: TMS International (TMS) versus The Competition

TMS International (NYSE: TMS) is one of 93 public companies in the “Business Support Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TMS International to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get TMS International alerts:

This table compares TMS International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMS International N/A N/A N/A TMS International Competitors -20.76% -197.58% 1.15%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TMS International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMS International 0 0 0 0 N/A TMS International Competitors 655 1944 2629 65 2.40

As a group, “Business Support Services” companies have a potential downside of 2.08%. Given TMS International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMS International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of shares of all “Business Support Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Business Support Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TMS International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TMS International N/A N/A 21.59 TMS International Competitors $1.24 billion $76.68 million 1,466.16

TMS International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TMS International. TMS International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TMS International peers beat TMS International on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About TMS International

TMS International Corp. (TMS), formerly Metal Services Acquisition Corp., is a provider of outsourced industrial services to steel mills in North America. The Company provides a range of services through two segments: Mill Services Group and Raw Material and Optimization Group. The Mill Services Group segment includes scrap management and preparation; semi-finished and finished material handling; metal recovery and slag handling, processing and sales, and surface conditioning. The Raw Material and Optimization Group segment include raw materials procurement and logistics, and software-based raw materials cost optimization. The Company is a holding company controlled by Onex, and it operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including its primary operating company Tube City IMS, LLC. It operates at 74 customer sites in nine countries across North America, Europe and Latin America, and its global raw materials procurement network spans five continents.

Receive News & Ratings for TMS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.