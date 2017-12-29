HD Supply (HDS) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.11

Headlines about HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HD Supply earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.9932658606261 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ HDS) traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,166. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $7,321.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. HD Supply had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HD Supply from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

