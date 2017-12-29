Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA BSCP) opened at $20.67 on Friday. Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share" was first posted by Chaffey Breeze

