Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) opened at $24.48 on Friday. Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $24.99.

