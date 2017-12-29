GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 34,860 Kemet Corporation (KEM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Kemet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Kemet in the second quarter worth $105,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Kemet in the third quarter worth $108,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kemet in the third quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kemet in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Kemet in the second quarter worth $143,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William M. Lowe, Jr. sold 21,903 shares of Kemet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $352,200.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Kemet Corporation ( NYSE KEM ) opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kemet Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $855.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 3.44.

Kemet (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Kemet had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $301.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemet Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Kemet in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Kemet Company Profile

KEMET Corporation (KEMET) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components. The Company operates in two segments: Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. The Solid Capacitors segment primarily produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer and ceramic capacitors. Solid Capacitors also produces tantalum powder used in the production of tantalum capacitors.

