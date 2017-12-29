GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in GMS Inc (GMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of GMS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 83.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 22.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 220.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 273,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc (GMS) opened at $37.59 on Friday. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,547.68, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). GMS had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 4,500,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $171,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,200,782 shares of company stock valued at $197,703,205. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of GMS to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

About GMS

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

