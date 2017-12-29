Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMAB. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2,007.08, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.5% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 62,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 438.0% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 46,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,106.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop over 10 airports in Mexico. The Company’s segments include Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel and Other. The Company also engages in various commercial and diversification activities conducted at its airports, such as the leasing of space to restaurants and retailers, the operation of parking facilities, and the operation of the NH Terminal 2 Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at the Monterrey airport.

