Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. 357,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,038. The stock has a market cap of $518.70, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $235.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 55.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after buying an additional 69,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 224,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after purchasing an additional 327,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,147 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 815,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 169,532 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

