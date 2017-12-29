Great Ajax (AJX) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31

News articles about Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Great Ajax earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3752901025986 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.25, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.86. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages.

