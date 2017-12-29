Graphite One Resources (GPH) Given a C$0.52 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.52 price target on Graphite One Resources (CVE:GPH) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Graphite One Resources (CVE:GPH) traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,713. Graphite One Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.44.

About Graphite One Resources

Graphite One Resources Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring exploration and evaluation properties. The Company, through its subsidiary, focuses on the Graphite Creek property near Nome, Alaska. The Graphite Creek Property is located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska approximately 60 kilometers north of the deep sea port at Nome, Alaska.

