Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) President Benjamin P. Harris Sells 6,371 Shares

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) President Benjamin P. Harris sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $170,296.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,482.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE GPT) traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. 260,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,339.66, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. Gramercy Property Trust has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.45 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Gramercy Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.92%.

GPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gramercy Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gramercy Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company’s operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes all of its activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

