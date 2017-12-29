GMS Inc (GMS) CEO Sells $464,250.00 in Stock

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,625,444.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GMS Inc (NYSE GMS) opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,547.68, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.20. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.03 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price target on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in GMS by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 221,546 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

