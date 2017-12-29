Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2688 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) opened at $18.04 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

