Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3787 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA NORW) opened at $13.11 on Friday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/global-x-msci-norway-etf-plans-annual-dividend-of-0-38-norw.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.