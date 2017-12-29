Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.2622 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Lithium ETF (LIT) opened at $38.83 on Friday. Global X Lithium ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/global-x-lithium-etf-to-issue-annual-dividend-of-1-26-lit.html.

About Global X Lithium ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.