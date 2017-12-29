Global X China Consumer ETF (CHIQ) Plans $0.12 Annual Dividend

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) opened at $18.51 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

