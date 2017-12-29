Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Purchases 600 Shares of McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises 3.3% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 681.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,109,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $935,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327,778 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 3,951.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,422,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $677,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 72.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,371,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,282,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 69.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,558,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,157,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,669 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,761 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nomura set a $180.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group raised shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.62.

McDonald's Co. ( NYSE:MCD ) opened at $173.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137,650.03, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.17. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $175.78.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The fast-food giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 216.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Easterbrook sold 171,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $28,879,840.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,632.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,327,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/glenview-state-bank-trust-dept-purchases-600-shares-of-mcdonalds-co-mcd.html.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.