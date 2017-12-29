Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $1,122,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Milligan sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $16,033,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,999 shares of company stock worth $37,404,139. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD ) opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95,331.52, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 57.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Berenberg Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

