General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) VP Buys $15,810.00 in Stock

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $15,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) opened at $34.36 on Friday. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $36.59.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General American Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in General American Investors by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in General American Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 79,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

