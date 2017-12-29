Gap Inc (GPS) EVP Julie Gruber Sells 5,462 Shares of Stock

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) EVP Julie Gruber sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Gruber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAP alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Julie Gruber sold 7,133 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $242,522.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Julie Gruber sold 642 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $19,260.00.

Shares of Gap Inc (GPS) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. 1,633,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,899. The firm has a market cap of $13,411.68, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/gap-inc-gps-evp-julie-gruber-sells-5462-shares-of-stock.html.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.