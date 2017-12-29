FS Investment Co. (FSIC) CEO Purchases $123,321.26 in Stock

FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) CEO Michael C. Forman bought 16,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $123,321.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE FSIC) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 3,506,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,830.65, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FS Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.03 million. FS Investment had a net margin of 52.49% and a return on equity of 8.97%. research analysts expect that FS Investment Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSIC. National Securities raised shares of FS Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on shares of FS Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FS Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FS Investment by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

