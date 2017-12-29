Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nord/LB

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $62.00 price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE FMS) opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32,350.26, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 19.4% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nord/LB” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/fresenius-medical-care-ag-co-fms-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-nordlb.html.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.