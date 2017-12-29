Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) Shares Sold by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Flexsteel Industries worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ FLXS) opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.85, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.03. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Bertsch sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc is a manufacturer, importer, marketer and distributor of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. The Company offers its products for contract under categories, such as hospitality, healthcare, senior living, government and commercial office.

