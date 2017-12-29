Fiserv (FISV) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

Media stories about Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fiserv earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3013664749867 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.41.

Shares of Fiserv ( FISV ) traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.99. The company had a trading volume of 579,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,402.44, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $104.51 and a 1-year high of $133.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $2,230,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,310,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,780.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,439 shares of company stock worth $6,412,063 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

