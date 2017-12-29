Firstgroup plc (FGP) Insider Buys £13,880.16 in Stock

Firstgroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Tim O’Toole acquired 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £13,880.16 ($18,558.84).

Tim O’Toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Firstgroup alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Tim O’Toole acquired 13,244 shares of Firstgroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,906.20 ($18,593.66).

On Wednesday, October 25th, Tim O’Toole acquired 7,803 shares of Firstgroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £8,349.21 ($11,163.54).

Firstgroup plc (FGP) opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.49) on Friday. Firstgroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 97.45 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.07). The company has a market capitalization of $1,310.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.56.

Firstgroup (LON:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The transport operator reported GBX 1.90 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Firstgroup had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of GBX 277.13 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.14) price target on shares of Firstgroup in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.14) price target on shares of Firstgroup in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group dropped their price target on Firstgroup from GBX 155 ($2.07) to GBX 120 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.14) price target on shares of Firstgroup in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Firstgroup in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Firstgroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 139.25 ($1.86).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Firstgroup plc (FGP) Insider Buys £13,880.16 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/firstgroup-plc-fgp-insider-buys-13880-16-in-stock.html.

About Firstgroup

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

Receive News & Ratings for Firstgroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstgroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.