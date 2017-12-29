First Trust Advisors LP Sells 287,361 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287,361 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $125,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 508,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 451,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 96,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,090,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $216,552.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,918.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $262,027.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,248. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

