First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Northwest earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 44.7057715430329 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 19,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,904. The firm has a market cap of $164.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.74%. equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

FFNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/first-financial-northwest-ffnw-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc (First Financial Northwest) is a holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King and to a lesser extent, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties, Washington through its full-service banking office located in Renton, Washington and branch office in Mill Creek, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.