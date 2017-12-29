Finish Line (FINL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FINL. UBS Group raised Finish Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Finish Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Finish Line from $13.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Finish Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.97, a P/E ratio of -51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Finish Line has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.46 million. Finish Line had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Finish Line will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the second quarter worth $102,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the third quarter worth $120,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC grew its stake in shares of Finish Line by 5,100.0% in the third quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Finish Line by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

