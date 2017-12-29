Financial Comparison: Wendys (WEN) vs. Yum China (YUMC)

Wendys (NASDAQ: WEN) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Wendys alerts:

This table compares Wendys and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendys 5.20% 20.35% 2.53% Yum China 8.43% 21.35% 14.21%

76.3% of Wendys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Wendys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Yum China shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wendys and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendys 1 7 8 0 2.44 Yum China 0 3 8 0 2.73

Wendys presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.01%. Yum China has a consensus target price of $44.41, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. Given Yum China’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than Wendys.

Dividends

Wendys pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Wendys pays out 112.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Yum China pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wendys and Yum China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendys $1.44 billion 2.77 $129.62 million $0.25 65.68 Yum China $6.75 billion 2.28 $502.00 million $1.51 26.50

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Wendys. Yum China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wendys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yum China beats Wendys on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment. Wendy’s is engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of restaurants serving food. The Company operated approximately 6,080 Wendy’s restaurants in operation in North America, as of January 1, 2017. Of these restaurants, 330 were operated by the Company and 5,768 by a total of 376 franchisees, as of January 1, 2017. In addition, as of January 1, 2017, there were 439 franchised Wendy’s restaurants in operation in 29 countries and territories other than North America. Wendy’s is also a partner in a restaurant real estate joint venture with a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts. The Company’s restaurants in each of its concept offer consumers the ability to dine in and/or carry out food. In addition, KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, Pizza Hut Home Service and East Dawning offer delivery service. KFC is the quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand. Pizza Hut Casual Dining is the casual dining restaurant (CDR) brand. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 360 Pizza Hut Home Service units in over 50 cities in China. The Little Sheep concept specializes in Hot Pot cooking. East Dawning is a Chinese food QSR brand. Taco Bell is a QSR brand specializing in Mexican-style food.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.