Financial Analysis: Histogenics (HSGX) vs. BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

Histogenics (NASDAQ: HSGX) and BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Histogenics alerts:

45.0% of Histogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Histogenics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Histogenics and BioDelivery Sciences International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics N/A N/A -$16.20 million ($1.38) -1.47 BioDelivery Sciences International $15.55 million 10.24 -$67.13 million ($0.19) -15.00

Histogenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioDelivery Sciences International. BioDelivery Sciences International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Histogenics and BioDelivery Sciences International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International 0 1 5 0 2.83

Histogenics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.04%. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Histogenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Histogenics is more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International.

Profitability

This table compares Histogenics and BioDelivery Sciences International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics N/A -658.91% -106.38% BioDelivery Sciences International 10.40% 33.83% 6.43%

Risk & Volatility

Histogenics has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Histogenics beats BioDelivery Sciences International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace. The Company’s product candidate, NeoCart utilizes various aspects of regenerative medicine platform to develop a tissue implant intended to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. NeoCart is a cartilage-like implant created using a patient’s own cartilage cells through a series of tissue engineering processes. The patient’s cells are separated from a tissue biopsy specimen extracted from the patient and multiplied in its laboratory. The cells are then infused into its scaffold that provides structure for the developing implant. Before NeoCart is implanted in a patient, the cell- and scaffold construct undergoes a bioengineering process in the Company’s Tissue Engineering Processor (TEP). The Company has operations in the United States and Israel.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The Company’s products utilize the BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa (the lining inside the cheek). The Company’s United Sates Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved product, ONSOLIS (fentanyl buccal soluble film), as well as its approved products BUNAVAIL (buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film) buccal film and BELBUCA (buprenorphine) buccal film, utilize BEMA technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Histogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.