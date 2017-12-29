FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Vice Chairman Les J. Lieberman Sells 7,407 Shares

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) Vice Chairman Les J. Lieberman sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $383,238.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,812,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.20. 166,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,281.49, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. FCB Financial had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FCB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FCB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 600.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

