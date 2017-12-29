Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Share Price

News stories about Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rockwell Medical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8013132179596 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) opened at $5.87 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $307.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMTI. BidaskClub downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process.

