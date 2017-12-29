Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) CEO Kent A. Steinwert acquired 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $73,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $676.00. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $595.00 and a 1-year high of $689.13. The company has a market cap of $548.31, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.48.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/farmers-merchants-bancorp-fmcb-ceo-kent-a-steinwert-acquires-113-shares-of-stock.html.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California (the Bank). The Company markets its services to small and medium sized businesses, and also offers a range of retail banking services to the local consumer market. The Company also offers a range of services for its commercial accounts, which include a credit card program for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.