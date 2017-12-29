Fang (SFUN) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Fang (NYSE:SFUN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fang earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.0463289757264 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Fang (SFUN) traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $5.58. 9,420,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2,165.88, a PE ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.41. Fang has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. Fang had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Fang will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.63 target price (down previously from $5.30) on shares of Fang in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fang from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited, formerly SouFun Holdings Limited, operates as a real estate Internet portal in China. The Company’s Websites and mobile applications support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors in China.

