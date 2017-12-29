Family Legacy Inc. Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,876 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,183,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,216 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 575.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 955,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,984,000 after acquiring an additional 814,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 259.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 830,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,425,000 after acquiring an additional 599,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,215,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,612,384,000 after acquiring an additional 506,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,810,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,363,000 after acquiring an additional 393,659 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Duke Energy Corp ( NYSE DUK ) opened at $83.99 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58,783.95, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.49%.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

