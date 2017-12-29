Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) is Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,978,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366,636 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 136,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134,305 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,029.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,728 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,818,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 365.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,658,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at $84.02 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $356,000.00, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $66.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Vetr lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $70.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $470,091.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,750,555.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $996,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 291,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,199,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,357 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

