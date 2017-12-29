EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Position Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 117.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 29,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $1,373,063.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 81,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,821,139.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,285,036.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,908 shares of company stock worth $39,448,030. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) opened at $54.63 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $6,360.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/exact-sciences-co-exas-position-increased-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc.html.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.