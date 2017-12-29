Evercore ISI Raises General Motors (GM) Price Target to $41.38

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.38 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, October 9th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of General Motors (GM) opened at $41.38 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58,677.06, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $30.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry L. Engle II sold 50,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,173,084.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,480.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stefan Jacoby sold 37,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,627,388.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 735,252 shares of company stock worth $32,009,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

