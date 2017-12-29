ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.04

News coverage about ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ESSA Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1967105355117 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 20,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,758. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.87, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 11.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, VP Thomas J. Grayuski sold 6,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $107,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Olson sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $57,875.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,399 shares of company stock worth $167,104 in the last 90 days. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented savings bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices, located in Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties, Pennsylvania.

