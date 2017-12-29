Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) CEO Aj Teague Purchases 11,300 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $299,111.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,021,624.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, November 28th, Aj Teague purchased 8,250 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $200,145.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE EPD) traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.48. 3,842,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57,009.45, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 43,760,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,140,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,528 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 42,612,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,110,910,000 after buying an additional 2,076,377 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,933,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,015,006,000 after buying an additional 178,605 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,989,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,130,000 after buying an additional 826,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 19,558,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,892,000 after buying an additional 1,240,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd-ceo-aj-teague-purchases-11300-shares-of-stock.html.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.