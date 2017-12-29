Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services ( EFSC ) opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.11 million. sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $169,645.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Bauche sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $42,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,850,000 after buying an additional 63,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,349,000 after buying an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 114,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

