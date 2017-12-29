ENI (E) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eni expects oil and gas production in 2017-2020 to grow at 3% per year. For 2017, Eni projects oil and natural gas output at 1.84 million (BOE/D), up 5% year over year. Start-up of new upstream projects in Ghana, Angola, Indonesia, Mexico as well as Egypt have been supporting Eni's crude production growth. Eni commenced natural gas production in Zohr field, located off the coast of Egypt. This new start up would add considerably to the company’s production. Moreover, Eni’s exit from low-profit operations and broadening of its international asset base hold promise. Eni completely exited from the gas sector in Hungary with the sale of its stake in Tigaz Zrt. On top of that, enhancing oil and gas productions from key upstream projects while maintaining lower capital spending helped the company to generate organic cash balance of €5 billion. Eni expects to fund its future capital spending and dividend payments from this fund.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on E. upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ENI ( E ) remained flat at $$33.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 222,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60,690.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.82. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 3.69%. equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ENI by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 31.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA (Eni) is an Italy-based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading.

