Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Director Hans Peter Michelet Sells 50,000 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ ERII) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 268,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,359. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $475.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 5.72.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company’s solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. Its segments include Water, Oil & Gas, and Corporate. The Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination.

