Employers (EIG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Employers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Employers in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Employers in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Employers ( EIG ) opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,444.78, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.13. Employers has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.04 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 13.32%. analysts expect that Employers will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Nelson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $561,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,463.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Nelson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $151,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,999.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,555. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,764,000 after buying an additional 80,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,260,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,119,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,372,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 562,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,774,000 after buying an additional 44,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company provides workers’ compensation insurance coverage to select, small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It provides workers’ compensation insurance under a statutory system wherein employers are required to provide coverage for their employees’ medical, disability, vocational rehabilitation, and/or death benefit costs for work-related injuries or illnesses.

