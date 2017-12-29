Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Given News Impact Score of 0.19

News stories about Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Edwards Lifesciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 47.2456686462977 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $124.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.43.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,423. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24,240.00, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.85 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 22.47%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $535,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $3,766,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,080 shares of company stock worth $18,076,263. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

