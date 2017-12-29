Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) vs. Egalet (EGLT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EDGE) and Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Edge Therapeutics and Egalet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics N/A -56.88% -43.74% Egalet -376.62% -607.49% -73.83%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Edge Therapeutics and Egalet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edge Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Egalet 0 1 4 0 2.80

Edge Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 169.84%. Egalet has a consensus target price of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 602.97%. Given Egalet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Egalet is more favorable than Edge Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edge Therapeutics and Egalet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.82 million ($1.56) -6.06 Egalet $16.96 million 2.56 -$90.63 million ($3.39) -0.30

Edge Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Egalet. Edge Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Egalet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Edge Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Egalet shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Edge Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Egalet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Edge Therapeutics has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Egalet has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edge Therapeutics beats Egalet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edge Therapeutics Company Profile

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions. The Company’s product candidates utilize its programmable, biodegradable polymer-based development platform (the Precisa Platform), a delivery mechanism that seeks to enable targeted and sustained drug exposure and avoid the dose-limiting side effects associated with the current standards of care. The Company’s product candidates include EG-1962 and EG-1964. EG-1962 is a polymer-based microsphere containing nimodipine suspended in a diluent of sodium hyaluronate was developed using its Precisa development platform to improve patient outcomes following aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH).

Egalet Company Profile

Egalet Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing treatments for pain and other conditions. The Company’s products include OXAYDO and SPRIX Nasal Spray. The Company is developing two late-stage product candidates, ARYMO ER and Egalet-002 using Guardian Technology. The Company’s product SPRIX Nasal Spray, which contains ketorolac tromethamine is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level. The Company’s product OXAYDO is an approved immediate-release (IR) oxycodone product formulated to deter abuse through snorting. The Company’s product candidate, ARYMO ER is an abuse-deterrent (AD), extended-release (ER), oral morphine formulation. The Company’s product candidate, Egalet-002, is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral oxycodone formulation.

