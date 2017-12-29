Ecopetrol (EC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EC. Raymond James Financial reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.20.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE EC) opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $29,213.42, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/ecopetrol-ec-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.