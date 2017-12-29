Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE DIR.UN) opened at C$8.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $659.18, a P/E ratio of 220.75 and a beta of 0.44. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$8.03 and a 1 year high of C$9.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.36.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

