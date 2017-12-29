DRDGOLD (DRD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DRDGOLD earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.5451298892095 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 61,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

DRDGOLD Limited is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold production by tailings retreatment. The Company is focused on the recovery of lower-risk, higher-margin ounces primarily from its metallurgical plant located approximately 50 kilometers east of Johannesburg in Brakpan. The Company owns approximately 100% of its holding company, Ergo Mining Operations Proprietary Limited (EMO).

